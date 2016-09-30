Edition:
United Kingdom

Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd (SAEM.NS)

SAEM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

465.70INR
11:13am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs7.55 (+1.65%)
Prev Close
Rs458.15
Open
Rs459.85
Day's High
Rs479.95
Day's Low
Rs452.00
Volume
116,223
Avg. Vol
176,471
52-wk High
Rs489.70
52-wk Low
Rs185.10

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Kamal Sarda

62 1978 Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

Padam Jain

2016 Chief Financial Officer, Additional Director

Pankaj Sarda

35 2014 Deputy Managing Director

Manish Sethi

2014 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Uma Sarda

55 2014 Director
Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd News

