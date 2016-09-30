Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd (SAEM.NS)
SAEM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
465.70INR
11:13am BST
465.70INR
11:13am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs7.55 (+1.65%)
Rs7.55 (+1.65%)
Prev Close
Rs458.15
Rs458.15
Open
Rs459.85
Rs459.85
Day's High
Rs479.95
Rs479.95
Day's Low
Rs452.00
Rs452.00
Volume
116,223
116,223
Avg. Vol
176,471
176,471
52-wk High
Rs489.70
Rs489.70
52-wk Low
Rs185.10
Rs185.10
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kamal Sarda
|62
|1978
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Padam Jain
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Additional Director
|
Pankaj Sarda
|35
|2014
|Deputy Managing Director
|
Manish Sethi
|2014
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Uma Sarda
|55
|2014
|Director