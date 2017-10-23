Edition:
United Kingdom

Safran SA (SAF.PA)

SAF.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

87.11EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€87.11
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
858,454
52-wk High
€87.47
52-wk Low
€59.42

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Ross McInnes

63 2015 Chairman of the Board

Philippe Petitcolin

65 2015 Chief Executive Officer, Director

Christian Streiff

63 2013 Independent Vice Chairman of the Board

Bernard Delpit

52 2015 Chief Financial Officer

Eric Dalbies

46 Executive Vice President of Strategy and M&A, Member of the Executive Committee
» More People

Safran SA News

» More SAF.PA News