Safestore Holdings PLC (SAFE.L)
SAFE.L on London Stock Exchange
448.20GBp
23 Oct 2017
448.20GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
448.20
448.20
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
361,790
361,790
52-wk High
460.80
460.80
52-wk Low
324.10
324.10
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Alan Lewis
|2014
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Frederic Vecchioli
|2013
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Andy Jones
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Sam Ahmed
|2008
|Company Secretary
|
Claire Balmforth
|2016
|Non-Executive Independent Director
- Boring but brilliant: Hoard your cash with Big Yellow Group plc and Safestore Holdings plc
- Can You Beat A Volatile FTSE 100 With Royal Mail PLC, SABMiller plc And Safestore Holdings Plc?
- Can Diageo plc, Johnson Matthey PLC & Safestore Holdings Plc Add To November's Gains?
- 10 Dividend Names To Consider Now
- 8 Out Of 10 For Bargain Buying
- The Week Ahead: WH Smith & Sage