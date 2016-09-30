Edition:
United Kingdom

Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL.NS)

SAIL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

61.60INR
11:28am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs2.40 (+4.05%)
Prev Close
Rs59.20
Open
Rs59.50
Day's High
Rs61.75
Day's Low
Rs59.40
Volume
7,176,012
Avg. Vol
4,821,186
52-wk High
Rs68.60
52-wk Low
Rs44.10

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

P. Singh

2016 Chairman of the Board, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer - Bokaro Steel Plant

Anil Chaudhary

56 2011 Finance Director, Whole Time Director

Ashwini Kumar

Chief Executive Officer - Rourkela Steel Plant

A. Rath

Chief Executive Officer - Durgapur Steel Plant

R. Rathi

Chief Executive Officer - IISCO Steel Plant
» More People

Steel Authority of India Ltd News

» More SAIL.NS News