Banco Santander SA (SAN.MC)
SAN.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.
5.54EUR
9:13am BST
5.54EUR
9:13am BST
Change (% chg)
€-0.00 (-0.04%)
€-0.00 (-0.04%)
Prev Close
€5.54
€5.54
Open
€5.52
€5.52
Day's High
€5.56
€5.56
Day's Low
€5.51
€5.51
Volume
4,179,618
4,179,618
Avg. Vol
40,783,809
40,783,809
52-wk High
€6.25
€6.25
52-wk Low
€4.08
€4.08
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jose Alvarez Alvarez
|57
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Rodrigo Echenique Gordillo
|71
|2015
|Fourth Vice Chairman, Executive Director
|
Matias Pedro Rodriguez Inciarte
|69
|2016
|Third Vice Chairman of the Board, Executive Director
|
Guillermo de la Dehesa Romero
|75
|2014
|Third Vice Chairman, Non-Executive Director
|
Bruce Carnegie-Brown
|58
|2014
|First Vice Chairman and Lead Independent Director