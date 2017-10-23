Banco Santander Brasil SA (SANB11.SA)
SANB11.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
30.05BRL
23 Oct 2017
Prev Close
R$ 30.05
Open
R$ 30.37
Day's High
R$ 30.37
Day's Low
R$ 29.55
Volume
1,370,900
Avg. Vol
1,553,950
52-wk High
R$ 36.13
52-wk Low
R$ 22.75
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Alvaro Antonio Cardoso de Souza
|68
|2017
|Chairman
|
Sergio Agapito Lires Rial
|57
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Vice Chairman
|
Angel Santodomingo Martell
|51
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Vice President Executive Officer, Investor Relations Officer
|
Joao Guilherme de Andrade So Consiglio
|48
|Vice President Executive Officer
|
Jean Pierre Dupui
|48
|2015
|Vice President Executive Officer
