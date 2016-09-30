Sangam (India) Ltd (SANG.NS)
SANG.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
198.30INR
11:10am BST
198.30INR
11:10am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.55 (+0.28%)
Rs0.55 (+0.28%)
Prev Close
Rs197.75
Rs197.75
Open
Rs200.70
Rs200.70
Day's High
Rs200.70
Rs200.70
Day's Low
Rs194.65
Rs194.65
Volume
5,611
5,611
Avg. Vol
39,002
39,002
52-wk High
Rs325.80
Rs325.80
52-wk Low
Rs184.25
Rs184.25
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
R. Soni
|69
|2015
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
G. Jain
|President
|
S. Modani
|48
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Anil Jain
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Secretary, Joint President - Finance
|
Shivesh Gupta
|President - Works