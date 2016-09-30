Edition:
United Kingdom

Sanofi India Ltd (SANO.NS)

SANO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

4,209.75INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-5.75 (-0.14%)
Prev Close
Rs4,215.50
Open
Rs4,175.00
Day's High
Rs4,220.00
Day's Low
Rs4,175.00
Volume
2,656
Avg. Vol
5,855
52-wk High
Rs4,950.00
52-wk Low
Rs3,940.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Aditya Narayan

2016 Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Lionel Guerin

2016 Chief Financial Officer, Whole-Time Director

Girish Tekchandani

2016 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Shailesh Ayyangar

60 2005 Managing Director, Executive Director

N. Rajaram

2017 Whole Time Director
Sanofi India Ltd News

