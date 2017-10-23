Saputo Inc (SAP.TO)
SAP.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
44.26CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.10 (+0.23%)
Prev Close
$44.16
Open
$44.17
Day's High
$44.35
Day's Low
$44.14
Volume
209,224
Avg. Vol
516,664
52-wk High
$48.98
52-wk Low
$39.74
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Lino Saputo
|50
|2017
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Kai Bockmann
|2017
|President and Chief Operating Officer and President and Chief Operating Officer of International Sector
|
Louis-Philippe Carriere
|56
|Chief Financial Officer, Secretary
|
Maxime Therrien
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Secretary
|
Terry Brockman
|2006
|President and Chief Operating Officer - Cheese Division, USA
