Sarkuysan Elektrolitik Bakir Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (SARKY.IS)
SARKY.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
2.89TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.01TL (-0.34%)
Prev Close
2.90TL
Open
2.90TL
Day's High
2.94TL
Day's Low
2.86TL
Volume
236,922
Avg. Vol
272,467
52-wk High
3.10TL
52-wk Low
1.77TL
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Hayrettin Cayci
|2015
|Chairman of the Board
|
Fuat Sucu
|2013
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Umit Ulucam
|Vice General Manager - Finance
|
Sevgur Arslanpay
|2007
|Vice General Manager - Technical Affairs
|
Sabri Atilla
|Administrative Affairs Manager