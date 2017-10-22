SASA Polyester Sanayi AS (SASA.IS)
SASA.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
6.92TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.04TL (-0.57%)
Prev Close
6.96TL
Open
6.94TL
Day's High
7.14TL
Day's Low
6.82TL
Volume
7,487,868
Avg. Vol
3,114,861
52-wk High
8.84TL
52-wk Low
1.50TL
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Mehmet Gocmen
|60
|2009
|Chairman of the Board
|
Levent Demirag
|48
|2014
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Metin Akyuz
|Finance Director
|
Ibrahim Celebi
|Operations Director
|
Toker Ozcan
|2012
|General Manager
- BRIEF-Sasa Polyester Q2 net profit rises to 32.1 million lira
- BRIEF-Sasa Polyester to start $80.0 mln worth facility investment
- BRIEF-Sasa Polyester to start $330 mln worth production facility investment
- Sasa Polyester shares suspended briefly after revaluation of lands
- BRIEF-Sasa Polyester raises investment amount for the new production plant to 12.80 bln lira