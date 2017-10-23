Edition:
United Kingdom

Sanofi SA (SASY.PA)

SASY.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

84.39EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€84.39
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
2,130,521
52-wk High
€92.97
52-wk Low
€67.22

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Serge Weinberg

66 2015 Independent Chairman of the Board

Olivier Brandicourt

61 2015 Chairman of the Executive Committee, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Jerome Contamine

59 2009 Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Committee

Karen Linehan

58 2014 Executive Vice President, Legal Affairs and General Counsel; Member of the Executive Committee

Olivier Charmeil

54 2016 Executive Vice President and General Manager, General Medicines & Emerging Markets; Member of the Executive Committee
» More People

Sanofi SA News

» More SASY.PA News