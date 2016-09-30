Satin Creditcare Network Ltd (SATR.NS)
SATR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
310.00INR
11:18am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
H.P. Singh
|Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Jugal Kataria
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Vivek Tiwari
|Head of Rural Operations
|
Ramesh Dharmaji
|2016
|Director - Nominee of SIDBI
|
Sanjaya Gupta
|53
|2017
|Nominee Director of Asian Development Bank
- BRIEF-Satin Creditcare Network approves QIP for amount worth 1.50 bln rupees
- BRIEF-Satin Creditcare Network approves allotment of NCDs worth 650 mln rupees
- BRIEF-Satin Creditcare Network to consider issue of NCDs worth up to 650 mln rupees
- BRIEF-Satin Creditcare Network approves issue of NCDs worth up to 200 mln rupees
- BRIEF-Satin Creditcare Network to consider issue of NCDs worth up to 200 mln rupees