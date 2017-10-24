SATS Ltd (SATS.SI)
SATS.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore
4.66SGD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.02 (-0.43%)
Prev Close
$4.68
Open
$4.68
Day's High
$4.68
Day's Low
$4.64
Volume
1,146,400
Avg. Vol
2,100,854
52-wk High
$5.39
52-wk Low
$4.55
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Yiu Kiang Goh
|62
|2016
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Alexander Hungate
|50
|2014
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Yin Foong Chan
|2016
|Acting Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President - Finance
|
Kok Khong Seah
|56
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Chuan Lye Tan
|2014
|Chairman - Food Solutions