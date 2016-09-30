State Bank of India (SBI.BO)
SBI.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
254.50INR
11:25am BST
254.50INR
11:25am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs8.75 (+3.56%)
Rs8.75 (+3.56%)
Prev Close
Rs245.75
Rs245.75
Open
Rs246.00
Rs246.00
Day's High
Rs255.35
Rs255.35
Day's Low
Rs246.00
Rs246.00
Volume
1,191,897
1,191,897
Avg. Vol
1,058,221
1,058,221
52-wk High
Rs315.00
Rs315.00
52-wk Low
Rs231.00
Rs231.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Rajnish Kumar
|59
|2017
|Chairman of the Board
|
Anshula Kant
|56
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Deputy Managing Director
|
Sanjay Abhyankar
|2016
|Compliance Officer, Vice President, Company Secretary
|
Praveen Gupta
|2015
|Managing Director - Retail & Digital Banking, Director
|
Dinesh Khara
|2016
|Managing Director - Risk, IT & Subsidiaries, Director
