State Bank of India (SBI.NS)
SBI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
254.45INR
11:29am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs8.50 (+3.46%)
Prev Close
Rs245.95
Open
Rs246.00
Day's High
Rs255.30
Day's Low
Rs245.95
Volume
17,197,805
Avg. Vol
13,825,905
52-wk High
Rs315.30
52-wk Low
Rs235.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Rajnish Kumar
|59
|2017
|Chairman of the Board
|
Anshula Kant
|56
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Deputy Managing Director
|
Sanjay Abhyankar
|2016
|Compliance Officer, Vice President, Company Secretary
|
Praveen Gupta
|2015
|Managing Director - Retail & Digital Banking, Director
|
Dinesh Khara
|2016
|Managing Director - Risk, IT & Subsidiaries, Director
- Indian shares end higher; Asian Paints, banks lead
- BRIEF-State Bank Of India & Escorts sign MoU for financing tractors
- BRIEF-State Bank of India ties up with Shriram Automall India
- BRIEF-Shelter Infra Projects to consider one-time settlement proposal sanctioned by SBI
- Indian shares snap three sessions of gains; banks drag