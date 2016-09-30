Standard Bank Group Ltd (SBKJ.J)
SBKJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
16,695.00ZAc
2:42pm BST
16,695.00ZAc
2:42pm BST
Change (% chg)
212.00 (+1.29%)
212.00 (+1.29%)
Prev Close
16,483.00
16,483.00
Open
16,420.00
16,420.00
Day's High
16,706.00
16,706.00
Day's Low
16,399.00
16,399.00
Volume
1,993,014
1,993,014
Avg. Vol
3,526,665
3,526,665
52-wk High
17,199.00
17,199.00
52-wk Low
13,401.00
13,401.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Thulani Gcabashe
|59
|2015
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Ben Kruger
|57
|2013
|Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Simpiwe Tshabalala
|49
|2013
|Group Chief Executive Officer, Director; Chief Executive of Standard Bank of South Africa
|
Hao Hu
|2017
|Deputy Chairman of the Board
|
John Maree
|61
|2016
|Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board
