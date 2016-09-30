SBM Offshore NV (SBMO.AS)
SBMO.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange
14.80EUR
9:35am BST
Change (% chg)
€0.08 (+0.54%)
€0.08 (+0.54%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
F. Cremers
|65
|2015
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Bruno Chabas
|53
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board
|
Thomas Ehret
|65
|2015
|Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Douglas Wood
|46
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board
|
Philippe Barril
|53
|2015
|Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Management Board
- UPDATE 1-SBM Offshore raises outlook buoyed by deepwater spending
- BRIEF-SBM Offshore posts underlying directional earnings of $0.39/shr for H1
- REFILE-European shares fall on Paris incident, North Korea worries
- European shares fall on Paris incident, North Korea worries
- SBM Offshore beats estimates and increases outlook, shares rise