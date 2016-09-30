Syndicate Bank Ltd (SBNK.NS)
SBNK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
72.30INR
11:28am BST
72.30INR
11:28am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs4.75 (+7.03%)
Rs4.75 (+7.03%)
Prev Close
Rs67.55
Rs67.55
Open
Rs67.90
Rs67.90
Day's High
Rs72.95
Rs72.95
Day's Low
Rs67.40
Rs67.40
Volume
10,078,885
10,078,885
Avg. Vol
2,465,387
2,465,387
52-wk High
Rs95.00
Rs95.00
52-wk Low
Rs59.20
Rs59.20
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ajay Nanavati
|2017
|Part-time Non Official Director, Non-Executive Chairman
|
Melwyn Rego
|57
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Director
|
Sushant Jain
|2017
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Ravi Pandey
|2015
|Executive Director
|
Ch. S. S. Mallikarjuna Rao
|2016
|Executive Director
- BRIEF-Syndicate Bank keeps MCLR unchanged across all tenors
- BRIEF-India names nine new executive directors in state-run banks
- BRIEF-India's Syndicate Bank cuts six month MCLR to 8.25 pct w.e.f. Sept 10
- BRIEF-Syndicate Bank cuts one-year MCLR to 8.50 pct
- Surge of Indian AT1 issues expected, as IDBI finds way to pay