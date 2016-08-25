Edition:
United Kingdom

J Sainsbury PLC (SBRY.L)

SBRY.L on London Stock Exchange

246.40GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-1.30 (-0.52%)
Prev Close
247.70
Open
247.10
Day's High
247.80
Day's Low
245.70
Volume
4,897,812
Avg. Vol
24,482,071
52-wk High
283.60
52-wk Low
224.10

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

David Tyler

64 2009 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Mike Coupe

56 2014 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Kevin O'Byrne

52 2017 Chief Financial Officer, Director

John Rogers

48 2016 Chief Executive Officer - Sainsbury's Argos, Director

Peter Griffiths

55 2014 Chief Executive Officer - Sainsbury’s Bank
» More People

J Sainsbury PLC News

» More SBRY.L News

Market Views

» More SBRY.L Market Views