J Sainsbury PLC (SBRY.L)
SBRY.L on London Stock Exchange
246.40GBp
23 Oct 2017
246.40GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-1.30 (-0.52%)
-1.30 (-0.52%)
Prev Close
247.70
247.70
Open
247.10
247.10
Day's High
247.80
247.80
Day's Low
245.70
245.70
Volume
4,897,812
4,897,812
Avg. Vol
24,482,071
24,482,071
52-wk High
283.60
283.60
52-wk Low
224.10
224.10
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
David Tyler
|64
|2009
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Mike Coupe
|56
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Kevin O'Byrne
|52
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Director
|
John Rogers
|48
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer - Sainsbury's Argos, Director
|
Peter Griffiths
|55
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer - Sainsbury’s Bank
- How safe is J Sainsbury plc’s dividend?
- Will this big retailer beat supermarket stocks after today's update?
- 3 stocks to help you retire early
- Are J Sainsbury plc, BP plc and Standard Chartered plc contrarian corkers or doomed duds?
- The new grocery price war could destroy the supermarkets
- Is the worst over for Tesco plc, J Sainsbury plc and WM Morrison Supermarkets plc?