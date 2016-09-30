Edition:
United Kingdom

Stratec Biomedical AG (SBSG.DE)

SBSG.DE on Xetra

56.50EUR
4:36pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.04 (-0.07%)
Prev Close
€56.54
Open
€56.01
Day's High
€57.83
Day's Low
€56.01
Volume
18,862
Avg. Vol
10,226
52-wk High
€64.85
52-wk Low
€41.30

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Fred Brueckner

73 2000 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Marcus Wolfinger

49 2010 Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer

Robert Siegle

49 2011 Director of Finance and Human Resources, Member of the Board of Management

Andreas Kuenzel

Director of Investor Relations

Claus Vielsack

48 2014 Member of the Management Board, Director of Product Development
» More People

Stratec Biomedical AG News