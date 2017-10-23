Edition:
United Kingdom

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo - SABESP (SBSP3.SA)

SBSP3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

30.50BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.25 (-0.81%)
Prev Close
R$ 30.75
Open
R$ 30.76
Day's High
R$ 31.03
Day's Low
R$ 30.41
Volume
1,618,700
Avg. Vol
1,488,120
52-wk High
R$ 35.81
52-wk Low
R$ 25.61

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Benedito Pinto Ferreira Braga

69 2015 Chairman of the Board

Jerson Kelman

69 2015 Chief Executive Officer, Director

Rui de Britto Alvares Affonso

59 Chief Financial Officer, Investor Relations Officer, Member of the Executive Board

Edison Airoldi

60 2015 Chief Technology, Enterprises and Environment Officer

Luiz Paulo de Almeida

60 2011 Chief Regional Systems Officer, Member of the Executive Board
» More People

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo - SABESP News