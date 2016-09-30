Edition:
S Chand and Company Ltd (SCHA.NS)

SCHA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

471.35INR
11:17am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs16.25 (+3.57%)
Prev Close
Rs455.10
Open
Rs471.75
Day's High
Rs489.90
Day's Low
Rs468.00
Volume
385,739
Avg. Vol
89,680
52-wk High
Rs700.00
52-wk Low
Rs425.45

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Desh Dogra

62 2016 Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Saurabh Mittal

43 Chief Financial Officer

Jagdeep Singh

41 2013 Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Himanshu Gupta

38 2014 Managing Director, Executive Director

Dinesh Jhunjhnuwala

56 2014 Executive Director
S Chand and Company Ltd News

