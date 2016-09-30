S Chand and Company Ltd (SCHA.NS)
SCHA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
471.35INR
11:17am BST
471.35INR
11:17am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs16.25 (+3.57%)
Rs16.25 (+3.57%)
Prev Close
Rs455.10
Rs455.10
Open
Rs471.75
Rs471.75
Day's High
Rs489.90
Rs489.90
Day's Low
Rs468.00
Rs468.00
Volume
385,739
385,739
Avg. Vol
89,680
89,680
52-wk High
Rs700.00
Rs700.00
52-wk Low
Rs425.45
Rs425.45
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Desh Dogra
|62
|2016
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Saurabh Mittal
|43
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Jagdeep Singh
|41
|2013
|Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|
Himanshu Gupta
|38
|2014
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Dinesh Jhunjhnuwala
|56
|2014
|Executive Director