Schneider Electric SE (SCHN.PA)
SCHN.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
73.08EUR
23 Oct 2017
73.08EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
€73.08
€73.08
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
1,269,511
1,269,511
52-wk High
€74.65
€74.65
52-wk Low
€58.05
€58.05
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jean-Pascal Tricoire
|54
|2013
|Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Emmanuel Babeau
|50
|2013
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Finance and Legal Affairs, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Leo Apotheker
|63
|2014
|Vice Chairman Independent Lead Director
|
Annette Clayton
|54
|Executive Vice President, Global Supply Chain; Executive Vice-President, North America Operations; Member of the Executive Committee
|
Zhu Hai
|Executive Vice President, China Operations; Member of the Executive Committee