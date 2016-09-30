shipping corporation of India Ltd (SCI.NS)
SCI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
96.10INR
11:25am BST
96.10INR
11:25am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs6.90 (+7.74%)
Rs6.90 (+7.74%)
Prev Close
Rs89.20
Rs89.20
Open
Rs89.55
Rs89.55
Day's High
Rs96.65
Rs96.65
Day's Low
Rs88.90
Rs88.90
Volume
3,133,785
3,133,785
Avg. Vol
1,278,350
1,278,350
52-wk High
Rs102.60
Rs102.60
52-wk Low
Rs55.50
Rs55.50
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Anoop Sharma
|2017
|Chairman of the Board, Managing Director, Director- Technical & Off Shore Services
|
H. Joshi
|2017
|Director of Finance and Personnel and Administration, Director
|
Dipankar Haldar
|2013
|Executive Director - Legal, Company Secretary, IR Contact Officer
|
S Kher
|2015
|Director - Bulk Carrier & Tanker Division, Whole-Time Director
|
Satinder Singh
|2017
|Part Time Official Director