Sembcorp Industries Ltd (SCIL.SI)
SCIL.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore
3.24SGD
24 Oct 2017
3.24SGD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.00 (+0.00%)
$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
$3.24
$3.24
Open
$3.24
$3.24
Day's High
$3.25
$3.25
Day's Low
$3.22
$3.22
Volume
765,200
765,200
Avg. Vol
3,187,967
3,187,967
52-wk High
$3.38
$3.38
52-wk Low
$2.44
$2.44
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kong Hua Ang
|71
|2010
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Neil McGregor
|61
|2017
|Group President, Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Chiap Khiong Koh
|50
|2010
|Group Chief Financial Officer
|
Kelvin Teo
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer - Sembcorp Development
|
Weng Sun Wong
|55
|2010
|President and Chief Executive Officer - Sembcorp Marine
