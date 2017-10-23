Edition:
Shawcor Ltd (SCL.TO)

SCL.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

26.66CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.31 (-1.15%)
Prev Close
$26.97
Open
$27.01
Day's High
$27.04
Day's Low
$26.51
Volume
30,838
Avg. Vol
120,244
52-wk High
$39.95
52-wk Low
$24.20

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Paul Robinson

58 2016 Chairman of the Board

Stephen Orr

53 2014 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Gary Love

Chief Financial Officer, Vice President - Finance

Michael Simmons

Group President - Integrity Management

Henri Tausch

Group President - Pipeline Performance
Shawcor Ltd News

