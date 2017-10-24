Edition:
United Kingdom

Ciments du Maroc SA (SCM.CS)

SCM.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange

1,586.00MAD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

null1.00 (+0.06%)
Prev Close
null1,585.00
Open
null1,586.00
Day's High
null1,586.00
Day's Low
null1,586.00
Volume
800
Avg. Vol
3,262
52-wk High
null1,623.00
52-wk Low
null1,235.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Mohamed Chaibi

64 Chairman of the Board and Managing Director

Jean Paul Meric

2013 Vice Chairman of the Board

Laurent Meynet

48 2006 Finance and Administrative Director

Fabio Rizzi

50 2010 Technical Manager

Fabrizio Donega

50 2013 Deputy Managing Director
Ciments du Maroc SA News

