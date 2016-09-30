Scor SE (SCOR.PA)
SCOR.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
35.26EUR
3:54pm BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Denis Kessler
|65
|2002
|Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Mark Kociancic
|44
|2013
|Group Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Group Executive Committee
|
Bertrand Bougon
|44
|2016
|Head of Group Ratings & Capital and SCOR SE Finance Director
|
Romain Launay
|2016
|Group Chief Operating Officer
|
Frieder Knuepling
|45
|2014
|Group Chief Risk Officer and Member of the Executive Committee
