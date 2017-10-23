Softcat PLC (SCTS.L)
SCTS.L on London Stock Exchange
516.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
516.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
516.00
516.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
229,831
229,831
52-wk High
522.50
522.50
52-wk Low
283.00
283.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Martin Hellawell
|2017
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Graham Charlton
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Lee Ginsberg
|59
|2015
|Senior Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Vinodka Murria
|53
|2015
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Peter Ventress
|56
|2015
|Non-Executive Independent Director