K&S AG (SDFGn.DE)

SDFGn.DE on Xetra

20.73EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.09 (-0.41%)
Prev Close
€20.82
Open
€20.75
Day's High
€20.86
Day's Low
€20.67
Volume
516,113
Avg. Vol
1,264,549
52-wk High
€24.95
52-wk Low
€18.03

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Andreas Kreimeyer

62 2017 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Burkhard Lohr

54 2017 Chairman of the Executive Board, Chief Executive Officer

Michael Vassiliadis

53 Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative

Thorsten Boeckers

2017 Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Board

Thomas Noecker

59 2003 Member of the Executive Board, Personnel Director
K&S AG News

