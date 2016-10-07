Edition:
United Kingdom

Schroders PLC (SDR.L)

SDR.L on London Stock Exchange

3,484.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
3,484.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
383,189
52-wk High
3,522.00
52-wk Low
2,712.42

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Michael Dobson

64 2016 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Peter Harrison

50 2016 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Richard Keers

53 2013 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Karl Dasher

47 2016 Chief Executive Officer - North America and Co-Head of Fixed Income

Lieven Debruyne

47 Chief Executive Officer - Asia Pacific
» More People

Schroders PLC News

» More SDR.L News

Market Views

» More SDR.L Market Views