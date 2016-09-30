Edition:
SEB SA (SEBF.PA)

SEBF.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

163.30EUR
3:54pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.70 (-0.43%)
Prev Close
€164.00
Open
€163.50
Day's High
€164.25
Day's Low
€162.70
Volume
22,408
Avg. Vol
43,371
52-wk High
€169.90
52-wk Low
€115.70

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Thierry de la Tour d'Artaise

62 2000 Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer

Cyril Buxtorf

50 2015 President - EMEA

Philippe Crevoisier

58 2015 President - Innovation and Products

Luc Gaudemard

54 2015 President - Americas

Stephane Lafleche

61 2015 President - Industry
SEB SA News

