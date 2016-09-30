Edition:
Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd (SEIN.NS)

SEIN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

121.65INR
11:21am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.10 (-1.70%)
Prev Close
Rs123.75
Open
Rs123.80
Day's High
Rs123.90
Day's Low
Rs120.90
Volume
109,057
Avg. Vol
192,246
52-wk High
Rs173.75
52-wk Low
Rs115.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Vinod Dhall

73 2011 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Arnab Roy

2017 Chief Financial Officer

Anil Rustgi

2015 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Prakash Chandraker

2014 Executive Director

Manish Jaiswal

2014 Whole time Director
