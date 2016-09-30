Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd (SEIN.NS)
SEIN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
121.65INR
11:21am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.10 (-1.70%)
Prev Close
Rs123.75
Open
Rs123.80
Day's High
Rs123.90
Day's Low
Rs120.90
Volume
109,057
Avg. Vol
192,246
52-wk High
Rs173.75
52-wk Low
Rs115.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Vinod Dhall
|73
|2011
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Arnab Roy
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Anil Rustgi
|2015
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Prakash Chandraker
|2014
|Executive Director
|
Manish Jaiswal
|2014
|Whole time Director