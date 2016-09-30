Senvion SA (SENG.DE)
SENG.DE on Xetra
11.18EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Steven Holliday
|2017
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Juergen Geissinger
|57
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Interim Chief Operating Officer
|
Manav Sharma
|35
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Amol Jain
|Member of the Supervisory Board
|
Deepak Misra
|Member of the Supervisory Board
