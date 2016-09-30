Edition:
Senvion SA (SENG.DE)

SENG.DE on Xetra

11.18EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.32 (-2.78%)
Prev Close
€11.50
Open
€11.50
Day's High
€11.52
Day's Low
€11.10
Volume
49,731
Avg. Vol
34,425
52-wk High
€16.51
52-wk Low
€10.53

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Steven Holliday

2017 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Juergen Geissinger

57 2016 Chief Executive Officer, Interim Chief Operating Officer

Manav Sharma

35 Chief Financial Officer

Amol Jain

Member of the Supervisory Board

Deepak Misra

Member of the Supervisory Board
Senvion SA News

