Edition:
United Kingdom

SeQuent Scientific Ltd (SEQU.NS)

SEQU.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

112.05INR
11:19am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.05 (-0.93%)
Prev Close
Rs113.10
Open
Rs114.00
Day's High
Rs114.00
Day's Low
Rs110.85
Volume
31,624
Avg. Vol
79,816
52-wk High
Rs152.20
52-wk Low
Rs104.20

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Manish Gupta

2014 Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director

Tushar Mistry

2017 Chief Financial Officer

Krupesh Mehta

2017 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Gautam Das

57 2015 Joint Managing Director, Executive Director

S. Devendra

61 2015 Additional Director
» More People

SeQuent Scientific Ltd News

» More SEQU.NS News