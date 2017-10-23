Secure Energy Services Inc (SES.TO)
SES.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
7.89CAD
23 Oct 2017
7.89CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.05 (-0.63%)
$-0.05 (-0.63%)
Prev Close
$7.94
$7.94
Open
$7.95
$7.95
Day's High
$7.95
$7.95
Day's Low
$7.87
$7.87
Volume
177,005
177,005
Avg. Vol
291,433
291,433
52-wk High
$12.04
$12.04
52-wk Low
$6.96
$6.96
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Rene Amirault
|56
|2007
|Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer
|
Allen Gransch
|2012
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President
|
Brian McGurk
|2012
|Executive Vice President - Human Resources and Strategy
|
Daniel Steinke
|52
|2017
|Executive Vice President - Corporate Development and Director
|
David Engel
|2017
|Executive Vice President - Processing, Recovery and Disposal
- BRIEF-Secure Energy Services appoints Chad Magus as CFO
- BRIEF-Secure Energy Services Q2 funds from operations $0.11 per share
- BRIEF-Secure Energy Services announces new credit facilities totaling $600 mln
- BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services, Secure Energy Services amend terms of arrangement
- BRIEF-Secure Energy Services to acquire Ceiba Energy