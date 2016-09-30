Suez SA (SEVI.PA)
SEVI.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
15.32EUR
3:56pm BST
15.32EUR
3:56pm BST
Change (% chg)
€-0.14 (-0.94%)
€-0.14 (-0.94%)
Prev Close
€15.47
€15.47
Open
€15.47
€15.47
Day's High
€15.55
€15.55
Day's Low
€15.32
€15.32
Volume
780,203
780,203
Avg. Vol
1,243,584
1,243,584
52-wk High
€16.99
€16.99
52-wk Low
€12.73
€12.73
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Gerard Mestrallet
|68
|2008
|Chairman of the Board
|
Jean-Louis Chaussade
|65
|2008
|Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Committee and Executive Committee, Director
|
Christophe Cros
|57
|2015
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Finance, Group Senior Executive VP in charge of Finances and Purchasing, Member of the Management Committee
|
Marie-Ange Debon
|52
|2015
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of International activities, Member of the Management Committee
|
Jean-Yves Larrouturou
|55
|2016
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board