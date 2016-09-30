Saf Holland SA (SFQN.DE)
SFQN.DE on Xetra
16.55EUR
4:35pm BST
16.55EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)
€-0.01 (-0.09%)
€-0.01 (-0.09%)
Prev Close
€16.56
€16.56
Open
€16.62
€16.62
Day's High
€16.62
€16.62
Day's Low
€16.30
€16.30
Volume
125,870
125,870
Avg. Vol
111,617
111,617
52-wk High
€17.63
€17.63
52-wk Low
€11.06
€11.06
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Bernhard Schneider
|69
|2009
|Chairman of the Board of Directors
|
Detlef Borghardt
|50
|2011
|Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board, Director
|
Ulrich Sauer
|2007
|Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors
|
Matthias Heiden
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board
|
Martin Kleinschmitt
|52
|2016
|Interim Chief Financial Officer, Director