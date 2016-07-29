Stagecoach Group PLC (SGC.L)
SGC.L on London Stock Exchange
160.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
160.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
160.50
160.50
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
2,089,695
2,089,695
52-wk High
227.29
227.29
52-wk Low
150.80
150.80
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Brian Souter
|62
|2013
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Martin Griffiths
|2013
|Chief Executive, Executive Director
|
William Whitehorn
|56
|2016
|Senior Non-Executive Independent Deputy Chairman of the Board
|
Ross Paterson
|44
|2013
|Finance Director, Executive Director
|
Mike Vaux
|2013
|Company Secretary
