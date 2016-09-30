Edition:
United Kingdom

SGL Carbon SE (SGCG.DE)

SGCG.DE on Xetra

13.30EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.04 (+0.26%)
Prev Close
€13.27
Open
€13.23
Day's High
€13.39
Day's Low
€13.20
Volume
196,001
Avg. Vol
401,153
52-wk High
€14.70
52-wk Low
€7.78

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Susanne Klatten

55 2013 Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board

Juergen Koehler

56 2016 Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Technology Officer

Helmut Jodl

56 2013 Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative

Hubert Lienhard

66 2013 Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Michael Majerus

56 2014 Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board
» More People

SGL Carbon SE News

» More SGCG.DE News