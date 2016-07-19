Edition:
United Kingdom

Sage Group PLC (SGE.L)

SGE.L on London Stock Exchange

734.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
734.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
2,774,687
52-wk High
807.49
52-wk Low
594.99

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Donald Brydon

71 2012 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Stephen Kelly

55 2014 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Steve Hare

56 2014 Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Blair Crump

2016 President - Sage

Jim Emerick

Executive Vice President - Customer Services
» More People

Sage Group PLC News

» More SGE.L News

Market Views

» More SGE.L Market Views