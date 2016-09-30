Sibanye Gold Ltd (SGLJ.J)
SGLJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
1,698.00ZAc
2:49pm BST
1,698.00ZAc
2:49pm BST
Change (% chg)
8.00 (+0.47%)
8.00 (+0.47%)
Prev Close
1,690.00
1,690.00
Open
1,690.00
1,690.00
Day's High
1,712.00
1,712.00
Day's Low
1,670.00
1,670.00
Volume
4,745,764
4,745,764
Avg. Vol
9,289,259
9,289,259
52-wk High
2,816.84
2,816.84
52-wk Low
1,386.27
1,386.27
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Matthews Moloko
|51
|2013
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Neal Froneman
|57
|2013
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Charl Keyter
|43
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Wayne Robinson
|54
|2016
|Divisional Chief Executive Officer - Gold and Uranium Division
|
Hartley Dikgale
|56
|2016
|Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Regulatory Affairs
- RPT-INSIGHT-Protests test tribal authority on South Africa's platinum belt
- RPT-INSIGHT-Protests test tribal authority on South Africa's platinum belt
- INSIGHT-Protests test tribal authority on South Africa's platinum belt
- Sibanye to boost PGM production as U.S. project comes online
- UPDATE 2-South Africa's rand, bonds take a beating on U.S. rate hike talk