Edition:
United Kingdom

Sibanye Gold Ltd (SGLJ.J)

SGLJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

1,698.00ZAc
2:49pm BST
Change (% chg)

8.00 (+0.47%)
Prev Close
1,690.00
Open
1,690.00
Day's High
1,712.00
Day's Low
1,670.00
Volume
4,745,764
Avg. Vol
9,289,259
52-wk High
2,816.84
52-wk Low
1,386.27

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Matthews Moloko

51 2013 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Neal Froneman

57 2013 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Charl Keyter

43 2013 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Wayne Robinson

54 2016 Divisional Chief Executive Officer - Gold and Uranium Division

Hartley Dikgale

56 2016 Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Regulatory Affairs
» More People

Sibanye Gold Ltd News

» More SGLJ.J News