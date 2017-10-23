Edition:
Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA (SGOB.PA)

SGOB.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

50.86EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€50.86
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,521,273
52-wk High
€52.40
52-wk Low
€38.05

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Pierre-Andre de Chalendar

59 2010 Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Senior Management Committee, Member of the Executive Committee

Guillaume Texier

43 Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Senior Management Committee, Member of the Executive Committee

David Anderson

General Delegate for Sub-Saharan Africa

Dominique Azam

2015 General Delegate for Mexico, Central America, Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru

Mike Chaldecott

General Delegate for the United Kingdom and Ireland
Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA News

