Sagar Cements Ltd (SGRC.NS)
SGRC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
849.25INR
11:17am BST
849.25INR
11:17am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-7.20 (-0.84%)
Rs-7.20 (-0.84%)
Prev Close
Rs856.45
Rs856.45
Open
Rs859.95
Rs859.95
Day's High
Rs868.00
Rs868.00
Day's Low
Rs845.00
Rs845.00
Volume
3,688
3,688
Avg. Vol
6,856
6,856
52-wk High
Rs942.15
Rs942.15
52-wk Low
Rs585.50
Rs585.50
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
O. Swaminatha Reddy
|70
|1983
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
M. S. A. Narayana Rao
|Group President
|
M. V. Subba Rao
|Senior Vice President
|
R. Soundararajan
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
P. Prasad
|2010
|Vice President - Marketing