Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGXL.SI)
SGXL.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore
7.59SGD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.03 (-0.39%)
Prev Close
$7.62
Open
$7.63
Day's High
$7.63
Day's Low
$7.56
Volume
866,600
Avg. Vol
1,628,136
52-wk High
$7.82
52-wk Low
$6.96
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Chong Seng Kwa
|70
|2016
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Muthukrishnan Ramaswami
|57
|2012
|President
|
Boon Chye Loh
|51
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Non-Independent Director
|
Lay Chew Chng
|56
|2011
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Sutat Chew
|42
|Executive Vice President
- No future(s): Asian financial coal trading dries up as Noble declines, Glencore rules
- SE Asia Stocks-Thai shares fall most in 11 months; Philippines rebounds
- Nasdaq, SGX in pact to woo firms interested in listing on both boards