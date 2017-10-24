Edition:
United Kingdom

Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGXL.SI)

SGXL.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore

7.59SGD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.03 (-0.39%)
Prev Close
$7.62
Open
$7.63
Day's High
$7.63
Day's Low
$7.56
Volume
866,600
Avg. Vol
1,628,136
52-wk High
$7.82
52-wk Low
$6.96

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Chong Seng Kwa

70 2016 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Muthukrishnan Ramaswami

57 2012 President

Boon Chye Loh

51 2015 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Non-Independent Director

Lay Chew Chng

56 2011 Chief Financial Officer

Sutat Chew

42 Executive Vice President
Singapore Exchange Ltd News

