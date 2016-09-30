Edition:
United Kingdom

SHARDA MOT (SHAD.NS)

SHAD.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

2,574.05INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs7.75 (+0.30%)
Prev Close
Rs2,566.30
Open
Rs2,614.75
Day's High
Rs2,614.80
Day's Low
Rs2,555.00
Volume
4,519
Avg. Vol
3,220
52-wk High
Rs3,140.00
52-wk Low
Rs949.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Sharda Relan

2016 Co-Chairperson of the Board, Whole-Time Director

Kishan Parikh

48 2013 Non-Executive Independent Chairman

Vivek Bhatia

2016 Chief Financial Officer

Nitin Vishnoi

2015 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

D. Aggarwal

2013 Vice President
SHARDA MOT News