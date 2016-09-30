Shriram City Union Finance Ltd (SHCU.NS)
SHCU.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
2,115.80INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-17.80 (-0.83%)
Prev Close
Rs2,133.60
Open
Rs2,125.00
Day's High
Rs2,150.00
Day's Low
Rs2,100.00
Volume
5,543
Avg. Vol
32,151
52-wk High
Rs2,616.40
52-wk Low
Rs1,644.65
Debendranath Sarangi
|2015
|Non Executive, Independent Chairman
Ramachandra Duruvasan
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Non Independent Executive Director
Ramasubramanian Chandrasekar
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
Chitta Dash
|2013
|Company Secretary
Maya Sinha
|2015
|Additional Director, Non-Executive Independent Director
- BRIEF-Shriram City Union Finance says intends to issue NCDs aggregating to 5 bln rupees
- BRIEF-IDFC Bank, Shriram Group agree to extend CES agreement up to Nov. 8, 2017
- BRIEF-India's Shriram City Union Finance June-qtr profit rises
- India's Shriram Group agrees to sell units to IDFC
- BRIEF-Shriram City Union Finance says 13.4 mln shares pledged with Deutsche Bank AG, HK branch released