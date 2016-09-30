Edition:
United Kingdom

Sheela Foam Ltd (SHEF.NS)

SHEF.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,421.20INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs18.40 (+1.31%)
Prev Close
Rs1,402.80
Open
Rs1,399.95
Day's High
Rs1,439.00
Day's Low
Rs1,381.60
Volume
1,861
Avg. Vol
8,978
52-wk High
Rs1,589.50
52-wk Low
Rs850.10

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Dhruv Mathur

59 2016 Chief Financial Officer

Frank Van Gogh

61 Chief Executive Officer - Joyce Foam Pty Ltd

Mahesh Gopalasamudram

45 2015 Chief Operating Officer

Pertisth Mankotia

43 2015 Chief Human Resource Officer, Chief Information Officer

Md. Iquebal Ahmad

41 Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Sheela Foam Ltd News

