SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner AG (SHFG.DE)
SHFG.DE on Xetra
30.50EUR
4:36pm BST
30.50EUR
4:36pm BST
Change (% chg)
€0.09 (+0.28%)
€0.09 (+0.28%)
Prev Close
€30.42
€30.42
Open
€30.48
€30.48
Day's High
€30.90
€30.90
Day's Low
€29.88
€29.88
Volume
21,569
21,569
Avg. Vol
19,425
19,425
52-wk High
€49.21
€49.21
52-wk Low
€29.37
€29.37
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Michael Drill
|2014
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Andreas Schneider-Neureither
|51
|Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the Management Board
|
Gerhard Burkhardt
|2014
|Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Joerg Vierfuss
|47
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board
|
Steele Arbeeny
|President of SNP
- BRIEF-Techniche says signed agreement for sale of ERST European Retail Systems Technology GmbH
- BRIEF-SNP and NTTDATA Global Solutions enter into strategic business alliance
- BRIEF-SNP Q2 EBIT down at EUR 0.5 mln
- BRIEF-VÖB-Service GmbH and SNP AG agree on strategic cooperation
- BRIEF-SNP takes over South American ADEPCON Group